Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 468,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,774,000 after purchasing an additional 679,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.91. 39,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,936. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

