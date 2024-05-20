Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,574 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $57,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $56,293,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 878,212 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $10,788,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 86.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 605,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 280,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 791,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,354. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

