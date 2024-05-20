Barclays Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $6.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 1,231,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 913,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

