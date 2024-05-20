Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,887,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,421 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,653,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,450. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.