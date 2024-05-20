Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,318. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

