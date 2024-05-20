Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $70.27. 4,955,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,887. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

