Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,731,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

