Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

