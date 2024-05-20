Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
HSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
