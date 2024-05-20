Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.49

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2981201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

