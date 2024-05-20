Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

BMWYY stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

