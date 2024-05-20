Bayview Asset Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. CBRE Group comprises 0.4% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.19. 1,306,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,216. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.