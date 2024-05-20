BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 113,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $488.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.95 and a 200 day moving average of $449.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

