Benchmark Raises CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Price Target to $4.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 42.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.
