Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KULR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,771 shares.

