Berenberg Bank Boosts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 510

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.
HTG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.48).
In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39). 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
