Berenberg Bank Boosts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 510

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

HTG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.48).

Get Hunting alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HTG

Hunting Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Hunting stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 443.50 ($5.57). The company had a trading volume of 391,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,296. The firm has a market cap of £731.51 million, a P/E ratio of 790.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($5.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 310.42.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39). 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.