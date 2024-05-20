Berenberg Bank Increases Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 370

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LGRS
Loungers Stock Performance
About Loungers
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.