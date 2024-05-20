Berenberg Bank Increases Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 370

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON LGRS opened at GBX 274 ($3.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £284.28 million, a PE ratio of 3,871.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

