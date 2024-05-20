BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 221,628 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 236.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,628 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. 1,733,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,410,996. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

