BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

