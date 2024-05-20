BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. 765,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

