BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 300.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

