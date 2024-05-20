BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 168,106 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1,688.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,106 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 119,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,999. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

