BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 17,351 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.42. 506,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

