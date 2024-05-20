BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 18,269 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WESCO International by 29.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 4.5% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.89. The stock had a trading volume of 162,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,363. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.