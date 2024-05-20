BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,131 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $777.20. 487,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

