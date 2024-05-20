BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 414,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157,106 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 33,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.35. The company had a trading volume of 424,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $278.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.52.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

