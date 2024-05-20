BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,105. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.