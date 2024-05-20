BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52,792.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 299,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,645. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

