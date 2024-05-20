BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $800.74. 84,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,755. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $780.16 and its 200 day moving average is $805.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

