BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.61 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $230.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

