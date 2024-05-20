BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.01 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 421.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $263,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Insulet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 244,922 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insulet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,558. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $309.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

