BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $57.18 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 284.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,174 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.00. 237,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,729. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $428.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

