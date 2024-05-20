BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $569.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.54. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.20 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

