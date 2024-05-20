BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 619,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,705,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.69. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

