BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $5.49 on Monday, reaching $385.43. 43,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,933. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.67.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

