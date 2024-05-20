BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.12% of Terex worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.