BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.96. 207,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -256.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

