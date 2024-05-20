BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Atkore worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock worth $25,203,586. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

