BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,236 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.74. 20,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.39 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,030,941. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.