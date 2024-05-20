BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 27,250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 245,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 550,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $308.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.