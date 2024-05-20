BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,739 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $331,831,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,527 shares of company stock worth $3,772,112. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.18. 156,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,821. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

