BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 8,522 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.3 %

Xylem stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.15. 276,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $145.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

