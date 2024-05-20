BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

