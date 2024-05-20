Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 183 shares.The stock last traded at $984.78 and had previously closed at $973.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BH.A

Biglari Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $983.50 and a 200-day moving average of $859.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.