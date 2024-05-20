Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Biogen worth $116,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 719,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

