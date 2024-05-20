Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $434,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 0.2 %

BIIB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.09. 397,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,439. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average is $230.18. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

