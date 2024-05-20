Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.15. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 174,378 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $493.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

