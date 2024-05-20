Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.71.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.02. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

