Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,975 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 7.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.54% of Black Stone Minerals worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 989,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 530,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $5,869,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 313,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,108. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.