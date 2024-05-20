Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

BGB opened at $12.13 on Monday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

